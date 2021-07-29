JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Deliveroo (LON:ROO) Price Target to GBX 337

Deliveroo (LON:ROO) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 312 ($4.08) to GBX 337 ($4.40) in a report released on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ROO has been the topic of several other reports. initiated coverage on Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a neutral rating and a GBX 285 ($3.72) price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 420 ($5.49) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.10) price target on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 348.40 ($4.55).

Shares of LON ROO opened at GBX 316.50 ($4.14) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £5.43 billion and a PE ratio of -0.02. Deliveroo has a 1-year low of GBX 224.44 ($2.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 390.39 ($5.10). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 277.17.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

