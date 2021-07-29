Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 8.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 262,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,755 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Cheesecake Factory were worth $15,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 5.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,156,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $243,217,000 after acquiring an additional 225,749 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 9.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 718,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,056,000 after acquiring an additional 61,635 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 2.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 704,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,212,000 after acquiring an additional 13,929 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 85.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 685,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,124,000 after acquiring an additional 315,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,660,000 after acquiring an additional 15,744 shares during the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Cheesecake Factory alerts:

In other news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $255,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,108.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl Slomann sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total value of $461,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,934,989 over the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $47.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.37. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $65.81.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $768.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.82 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 20.30% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.87) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CAKE shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

About The Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.