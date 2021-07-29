Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Given New $3,000.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating and set a $2,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut shares of Alphabet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3,001.10.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,727.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,538.57. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,406.55 and a 12-month high of $2,800.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet will post 90.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total value of $31,963,589.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at $31,963,589.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,361.59, for a total transaction of $7,084,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,057 shares in the company, valued at $14,304,150.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,312 shares of company stock worth $166,477,588 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,263,944,000 after buying an additional 58,462 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,105,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,493,416,000 after buying an additional 43,395 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 28.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,434,896,000 after buying an additional 804,739 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,542,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,463,413,000 after buying an additional 16,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 18.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,392,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,880,083,000 after buying an additional 215,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

