Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Given New $3,150.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GOOGL. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. reissued a neutral rating and set a $2,415.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $2,450.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,738.86.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,721.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,462.65. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,402.15 and a 12-month high of $2,765.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 90.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 34.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

