Stifel Nicolaus Raises Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target to $3,000.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GOOG. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $2,850.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $2,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $2,953.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3,001.10.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,727.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,538.57. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,406.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2,800.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet will post 90.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,614.63, for a total transaction of $7,843,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,549,012.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,403.54, for a total value of $3,328,902.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,465 shares in the company, valued at $44,381,366.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,312 shares of company stock worth $166,477,588 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,118,088,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 28.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,434,896,000 after buying an additional 804,739 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 104.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,308,000 after buying an additional 597,326 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 353.4% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 626,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,779,000 after buying an additional 488,608 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 168.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 402,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $831,604,000 after buying an additional 252,373 shares during the period. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

