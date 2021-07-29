Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $3,100.00 at Truist Securities

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price increased by Truist Securities from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GOOGL. restated a neutral rating and set a $2,415.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 17th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,738.86.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,721.88 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,402.15 and a 52-week high of $2,765.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,462.65.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 90.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 50,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $103,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 26,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,332,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

