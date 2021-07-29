Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,135,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,606 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $11,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,568,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,230 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,467,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,691,000 after acquiring an additional 311,492 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,535,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,364,000 after acquiring an additional 302,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,422,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,280,000 after acquiring an additional 115,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,999,000. 56.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NMRK shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $12.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.87 and a 52-week high of $13.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.88.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Newmark Group had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $503.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.13 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.30%.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

Featured Article: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.