Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 78,737 Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 26.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 214,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 78,737 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in B. Riley Financial were worth $12,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the first quarter worth $3,575,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the first quarter worth $5,724,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the first quarter worth $258,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the first quarter worth $9,193,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in B. Riley Financial by 28.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

In other news, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 13,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.31 per share, for a total transaction of $882,983.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Howard Weitzman sold 4,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $336,035.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,497,141.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 38,316 shares of company stock valued at $2,567,784. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RILY opened at $66.83 on Thursday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $78.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $9.03 earnings per share for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 113.15% and a net margin of 37.15%. The business had revenue of $600.16 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.96%.

B. Riley Financial Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RILY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY).

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.