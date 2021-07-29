Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 19,551 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,551 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $12,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PINC. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Premier by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Premier during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in Premier by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Premier by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Premier during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $35.65 on Thursday. Premier, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.13 and a 12-month high of $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.64.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $469.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.08 million. Premier had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PINC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays lowered shares of Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,489,419.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Premier

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

