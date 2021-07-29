Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,901 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.20% of BOK Financial worth $12,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,668,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,586,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,423,000 after acquiring an additional 404,567 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,496,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,682,000 after acquiring an additional 45,877 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,376,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,258,000 after acquiring an additional 58,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BOK Financial by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 420,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,525,000 after buying an additional 24,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens dropped their price target on BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Hovde Group dropped their price target on BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BOK Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.38.

In other news, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $920,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Norman P. Bagwell sold 4,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $383,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,284 shares of company stock valued at $1,708,918 over the last three months. Insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial stock opened at $83.49 on Thursday. BOK Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $48.41 and a twelve month high of $98.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.48.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.58. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF).

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.