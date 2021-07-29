Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 87.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,084 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 40,701 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,806,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $308,124,000 after acquiring an additional 42,366 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 999,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $109,753,000 after buying an additional 49,072 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 177.4% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 597,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,648,000 after buying an additional 382,408 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 5.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 401,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,120,000 after buying an additional 20,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Jack in the Box by 5.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,780,000 after acquiring an additional 19,080 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total value of $152,661.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,732,357.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total value of $63,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JACK stock opened at $108.97 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.22. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.80. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.57 and a 12 month high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $257.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Jack in the Box’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.85%.

Several research firms recently commented on JACK. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Jack in the Box from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.78.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

