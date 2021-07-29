Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 2,241 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,322 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Quanta Services were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,859,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,043,389,000 after purchasing an additional 507,290 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,024,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,809,000 after buying an additional 17,173 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $104,795,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Quanta Services by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,451,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,674,000 after buying an additional 9,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,339,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,827,000 after acquiring an additional 24,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on PWR shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $89.66 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.75. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.20 and a 1-year high of $101.96. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.23%.

In related news, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $855,713.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,868 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,678.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $313,495.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,232.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

