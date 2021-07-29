The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Insider Mark Randazza Sells 31,652 Shares

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $1,804,480.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of KO stock opened at $56.74 on Thursday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $46.22 and a 12-month high of $57.56. The firm has a market cap of $244.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.21.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.15%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $2,345,618,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 536.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,465,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,928,000 after acquiring an additional 7,977,794 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 100,495.4% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,225,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,700,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220,808 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,872,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 11,195,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578,349 shares in the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

