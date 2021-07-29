Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Director Sells $1,004,700.00 in Stock

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Director Rajeev Singh sold 5,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rajeev Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 26th, Rajeev Singh sold 700 shares of Avalara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.02, for a total transaction of $119,014.00.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR opened at $172.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.45 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.93. Avalara, Inc. has a one year low of $114.22 and a one year high of $185.37.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.12 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVLR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avalara currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.46.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 91.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 2.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 4.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 37.5% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

