Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. manages and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company’s operating segment consists of refining, retail and logistics. It also markets and distributes crude oil from the Western United States and Canada to refining hubs in the Midwest, Gulf Coast, East Coast and to Hawaii. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Par Petroleum Corporation, is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get Par Pacific alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Par Pacific from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Par Pacific from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.75.

Shares of PARR opened at $15.60 on Wednesday. Par Pacific has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $20.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $938.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.66.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by ($0.21). Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 94.82% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $888.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Analysts anticipate that Par Pacific will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $76,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,840.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Par Pacific by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Par Pacific by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Par Pacific by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its holdings in Par Pacific by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 259,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Par Pacific by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 178,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Par Pacific (PARR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.