BKI Investment Company Limited (ASX:BKI) Insider Robert Millner Acquires 400,000 Shares

BKI Investment Company Limited (ASX:BKI) insider Robert Millner purchased 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.63 ($1.17) per share, with a total value of A$653,600.00 ($466,857.14).
The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. BKI Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.00%.
BKI Investment Company Profile
Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?
Receive News & Ratings for BKI Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BKI Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.