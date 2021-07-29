BKI Investment Company Limited (ASX:BKI) Insider Robert Millner Acquires 400,000 Shares

BKI Investment Company Limited (ASX:BKI) insider Robert Millner purchased 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.63 ($1.17) per share, with a total value of A$653,600.00 ($466,857.14).

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. BKI Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.00%.

BKI Investment Company Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets. It invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It also invest in well managed, quality Australian companies. The firm primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

