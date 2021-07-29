Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Increased to $145.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price raised by Barclays from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SBUX. Cowen upped their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised Starbucks from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $117.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a buy rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $124.44.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $122.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $74.76 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.86.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,415 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 4,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 15,622 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

