Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stock Position in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,163,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,520 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in IVERIC bio were worth $13,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in IVERIC bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in IVERIC bio by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in IVERIC bio by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in IVERIC bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in IVERIC bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

ISEE stock opened at $9.00 on Thursday. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.97 and a 52 week high of $10.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.50. The company has a market cap of $813.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.67.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). Analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

ISEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of IVERIC bio from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

