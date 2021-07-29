SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Position Increased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,100 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.32% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $16,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 640.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000.

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $45.83 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.09. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $43.86 and a 1-year high of $46.34.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.