Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 163,044 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 985,487 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 163,044 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $15,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Alphatec by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alphatec by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $14.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.74. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.87 and a 52-week high of $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.64.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 116.47% and a negative net margin of 51.10%. The firm had revenue of $44.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.10 million. Analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphatec news, SVP Scott Lish sold 11,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total transaction of $196,943.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Sponsel sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $479,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 615,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,827,474.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,965 shares of company stock worth $823,844. Company insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

ATEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

