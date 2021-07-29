NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Upgraded to Overweight by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $40.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

NBT Bancorp stock opened at $34.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. NBT Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $42.79.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.16. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 11.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.57%.

In other NBT Bancorp news, insider Matthew K. Durkee sold 7,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $307,678.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in NBT Bancorp by 687.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in NBT Bancorp by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.