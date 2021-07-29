Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Idorsia in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Idorsia in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Idorsia presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of IDRSF opened at $25.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.31. Idorsia has a one year low of $24.24 and a one year high of $33.25.

Idorsia Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for unmet medical needs in Switzerland. The company has a clinical development pipeline that cover various therapeutic areas, including CNS, cardiovascular, and immunological disorders, as well as orphan diseases.

