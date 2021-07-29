Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Receives Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

CYBBF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Virgin Money UK to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS CYBBF opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.35. Virgin Money UK has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $2.80.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

