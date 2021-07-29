SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Upgraded by HSBC to Buy

HSBC upgraded shares of SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of SGS in a report on Monday, April 26th. Oddo Bhf upgraded SGS from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of SGS in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SGS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded SGS from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. SGS presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of SGSOY stock opened at $32.07 on Wednesday. SGS has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $32.09. The stock has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

