48,812 Shares in Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:ROAM) Bought by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:ROAM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 48,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $359,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period.

Get Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:ROAM opened at $24.91 on Thursday. Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.25.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:ROAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.