Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 7,220 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 36.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,676 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,220 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $14,501,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of A10 Networks by 357.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,424,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,505 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of A10 Networks by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,300,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,108,000 after purchasing an additional 679,447 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in A10 Networks by 189.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 765,919 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,360,000 after acquiring an additional 501,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in A10 Networks by 592.5% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 524,362 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $257,876,000 after acquiring an additional 448,645 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATEN has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. BWS Financial upped their target price on shares of A10 Networks from $13.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

A10 Networks stock opened at $12.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $965.15 million, a P/E ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.70. A10 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $12.61.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. A10 Networks had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 22.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A10 Networks Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

