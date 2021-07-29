Citadel Advisors LLC Takes Position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDVV. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 11,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the period.

FDVV opened at $38.11 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.89. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $26.62 and a 1 year high of $38.61.

