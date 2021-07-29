Ryohin Keikaku (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Upgraded to Buy by Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Ryohin Keikaku (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Macquarie raised shares of Ryohin Keikaku from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Ryohin Keikaku stock opened at $19.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.47. Ryohin Keikaku has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $25.87.

Ryohin Keikaku Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells clothing, household goods, and food items under the MUJI brand. It operates cafÃ© and meal stores, campsites, and online stores. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells home furnishings, including furniture, accessories, antiques, curtains, and rugs.

