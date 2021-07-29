Wave Life Sciences (WVE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Wave Life Sciences to post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.30). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 242.12% and a negative net margin of 746.67%. On average, analysts expect Wave Life Sciences to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Wave Life Sciences stock opened at $5.82 on Thursday. Wave Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $19.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.37.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WVE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Wave Life Sciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Wave Life Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

