Natixis S.A. (OTCMKTS:NTXFY) Short Interest Update

Natixis S.A. (OTCMKTS:NTXFY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NTXFY opened at $40.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.59. Natixis has a 1-year low of $21.77 and a 1-year high of $50.13.

Natixis Company Profile

Natixis SA provides asset and wealth management, corporate and investment banking, insurance, and payment services primarily in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers wealth management, asset management, and savings and retirement services. It also provides corporate and investment banking services, such as investment banking, and merger and acquisition; capital market, structured and cinema financing; trade finance; and treasury services.

