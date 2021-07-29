2,002 Shares in TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFFP. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 587.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 13,945 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $699,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $7,160,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 124,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 71,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $317,000. 27.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. TFF Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

In other TFF Pharmaceuticals news, Director Malcolm Fairbairn purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $89,500.00. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TFFP opened at $8.65 on Thursday. TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $21.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.16. The firm has a market cap of $219.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 2.19.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

