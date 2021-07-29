Optiver Holding B.V. Invests $35,000 in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 207 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 164,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,962,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.75.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $192.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.43 and a 1-year high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

