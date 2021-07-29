MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Shares Down 9%

Shares of MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) were down 9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.37 and last traded at $13.51. Approximately 875 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 98,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.85.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of MorphoSys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg cut shares of MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.27.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $56.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.00 million. MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 137.43% and a negative return on equity of 28.33%. Analysts anticipate that MorphoSys AG will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in MorphoSys by 1,179.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in MorphoSys during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in MorphoSys by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in MorphoSys during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MorphoSys by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the period. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR)

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

