Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) Trading 2.2% Higher

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) shares traded up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.90 and last traded at $21.80. 2,182 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 438,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.33.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.82.

Get Ortho Clinical Diagnostics alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.13. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $17,732,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $16,473,000. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $2,767,019,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $21,388,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $3,595,000.

About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.