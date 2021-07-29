The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Liberty SiriusXM Group provides satellite radio services consists of commercial-free music, sports, news, talk, entertainment, traffic and weather. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is based in United States. “

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $46.60 on Wednesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $31.54 and a 12-month high of $47.73. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.02.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMK. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3,466.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,854,000 after buying an additional 173,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.