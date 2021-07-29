MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It offers vehicle tracking services for the consumer and commercial vehicle market worldwide. Mix’s products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets and consumers with solutions for safety, efficiency and security. The Company’s products includes Trailer Tracking, MiX Rovi, Beam-e, Matrix MX3, Matrix MX2, Matrix MX1, FM Tracer (FM3316i), FM Protector/MiX 3000, FM-Web, MiX Insight Analyser, Matrix Internet Tracking, MiX DriveTime, MiX Mobile, MiX Track, FM Wireless Kit, FM Voice Kit and FM Sat Comms. MiX Telematics Limited is based in Midrand, South Africa. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of MiX Telematics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of MiX Telematics in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

MIXT opened at $13.67 on Wednesday. MiX Telematics has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $16.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.37 million, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.87.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $34.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that MiX Telematics will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0739 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is currently 39.62%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in MiX Telematics by 10.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in MiX Telematics during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in MiX Telematics by 7.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in MiX Telematics by 27.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in MiX Telematics by 3,529.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 14,190 shares during the last quarter. 34.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

