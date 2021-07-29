Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nissan Motor Company, Ltd. manufactures and markets motor vehicles and parts. In North America, Nissan’s operations include styling, engineering, manufacturing, sales, customer and corporate finance and industrial and textile equipment. Nissan in North America employs more than 20,000 people in the United States, Canada and Mexico and generates nearly 75,000 jobs through its 1,500 Nissan and Infinity dealerships across the continent. “

Shares of NSANY opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.25. Nissan Motor has a 12-month low of $6.77 and a 12-month high of $12.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.20.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.28). Nissan Motor had a negative net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.58 billion. Research analysts predict that Nissan Motor will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nissan Motor Company Profile

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, Datsun, Heritage, and Motorsports brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; specially equipped vehicles; and motorsports engines.

