Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mueller Water Products, Inc. manufactures and markets products and services that are used in the transmission and distribution of safe, clean drinking water and in water treatment facilities. Their broad product portfolio includes engineered valves, fire hydrants, pipe fittings, water meters and ductile iron pipe, which are used by municipalities, as well as the residential and non-residential construction industries. “

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MWA opened at $14.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.46. Mueller Water Products has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $15.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.20 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 69.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,840,000 after purchasing an additional 888,715 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 93,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,407,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,428,000 after purchasing an additional 12,130 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 31,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 14,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,632,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,491,000 after purchasing an additional 492,687 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

Further Reading: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mueller Water Products (MWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.