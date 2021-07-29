Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 182.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,295,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,410,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,725,000 after buying an additional 324,281 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,192,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 58,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

Shares of FMB stock opened at $57.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.40. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.28 and a fifty-two week high of $57.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.