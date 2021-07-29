Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 93.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 45,400 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 60.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 79.5% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE BIP opened at $53.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.63 and a beta of 0.77. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $40.94 and a 12-month high of $56.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.73.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 277.14%.

BIP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC assumed coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.90.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.