Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) by 75.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Franchise Group were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FRG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,974,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,310,000 after buying an additional 350,656 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Franchise Group by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 800,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,229,000 after purchasing an additional 109,964 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Franchise Group by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 250,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,033,000 after purchasing an additional 48,863 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Franchise Group by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 435,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,730,000 after purchasing an additional 46,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Franchise Group by 227.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 44,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FRG opened at $34.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.00. Franchise Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $41.50.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $621.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.82 million. Franchise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is 94.94%.

FRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on Franchise Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Aegis began coverage on Franchise Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

In other news, CEO Brian Randall Kahn bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,342,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,340,368. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick A. Cozza bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.32 per share, with a total value of $149,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,459 shares in the company, valued at $987,449.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,054,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,949,280 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.