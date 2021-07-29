Captrust Financial Advisors Has $174,000 Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 88.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 246.5% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 155.5% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Arch Capital Group news, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $1,481,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,289.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $100,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,146 shares of company stock valued at $4,835,015. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $38.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.87. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.86. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $27.41 and a 52 week high of $41.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.43.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

