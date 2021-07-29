Captrust Financial Advisors Has $170,000 Stock Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 1,463.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,971 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $51.54 on Thursday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $67.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $190.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.14 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.58% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 12th. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

