Ameritas Investment Company LLC Acquires Shares of 607 AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2021

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,057,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,702,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,835,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,486,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,916,000.

NYSEARCA MSOS opened at $35.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.41. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $55.91.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.