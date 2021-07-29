Ameritas Investment Company LLC Acquires Shares of 607 AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,057,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,702,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,835,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,486,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,916,000.

Get AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MSOS opened at $35.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.41. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $55.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.