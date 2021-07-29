Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) to Announce $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) to report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Duke Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.44. Duke Realty reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Duke Realty will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.71. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.84. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Duke Realty.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $258.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.25 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 34.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS.

DRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duke Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.13.

DRE opened at $51.02 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.58. The company has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.54. Duke Realty has a 1-year low of $35.37 and a 1-year high of $51.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.11%.

In related news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $2,135,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 49,086,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,058,264,000 after buying an additional 2,527,128 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,142,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,765,000 after buying an additional 108,102 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,920,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,597,000 after buying an additional 329,785 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 5,132,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,204,000 after buying an additional 325,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $201,627,000. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

