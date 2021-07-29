California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 152 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 89,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Selective Insurance Group worth $6,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,865,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,722,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $197,509,000 after buying an additional 54,182 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,162,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,009,000. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William M. Rue sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,155,000.00. Also, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 32,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total value of $2,448,208.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,388 shares of company stock worth $3,828,179 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI opened at $78.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.63. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.04 and a 12-month high of $82.58.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $803.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.43 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SIGI. Zacks Investment Research cut Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Bank of America began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

