Brokerages Expect SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Brokerages expect SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) to post earnings per share of $0.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.39. SPS Commerce reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover SPS Commerce.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $90.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.79 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SPS Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.60.

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $99.32 on Monday. SPS Commerce has a 1-year low of $70.15 and a 1-year high of $118.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.21 and a beta of 0.90.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 219.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 1,420.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 361.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the first quarter worth $66,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

