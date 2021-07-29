California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $6,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EBS. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Benchmark reduced their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

In other news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 3,139 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $177,290.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,012.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EBS opened at $65.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.97. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.07 and a 1 year high of $137.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.62 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 22.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

