Sify Technologies (SIFY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) will announce its Q1 earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SIFY opened at $3.31 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.38. Sify Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $5.89.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sify Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) by 7,174.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,716 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 81,579 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Sify Technologies were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Telecom Services, Data Center Services, Cloud and Managed Services, Technology Integration Services, and Applications Integration Services. The Telecom Services segment offers internet protocol based virtual private network services, including intranets, extranets, and remote access applications; and last mile connectivity services.

