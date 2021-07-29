Vitality Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VBIO) Short Interest Update

Vitality Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VBIO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, an increase of 987.0% from the June 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 330,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
VBIO opened at $0.21 on Thursday. Vitality Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.18.
Vitality Biopharma Company Profile
Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Vitality Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitality Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.